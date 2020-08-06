The Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 application allows users to conveniently manage their Portable SSD settings. Additionally, it provides timely notifications of the latest software and firmware updates.

Note: This application is intended for use with the Samsung

Portable SSD T7 Touch. (T3 and T5 are not supported.)

The Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 app features:

* Enable / disable security functionality

* Change and manage Portable SSD password settings

* Change and manage Portable SSD fingerprint settings

* Change Portable SSD device name

* Provides timely notifications of the latest software and

firmware updates.