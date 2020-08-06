Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 application allows users to conveniently manage their Portable SSD settings. Additionally, it provides timely notifications of the latest software and firmware updates.
Note: This application is intended for use with the Samsung
Portable SSD T7 Touch. (T3 and T5 are not supported.)
The Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 app features:
* Enable / disable security functionality
* Change and manage Portable SSD password settings
* Change and manage Portable SSD fingerprint settings
* Change Portable SSD device name
* Provides timely notifications of the latest software and
firmware updates.