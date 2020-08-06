Join or Sign In

Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 for Android

By Samsung Free

Developer's Description

By SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 application allows users to conveniently manage their Portable SSD settings. Additionally, it provides timely notifications of the latest software and firmware updates.

Note: This application is intended for use with the Samsung

Portable SSD T7 Touch. (T3 and T5 are not supported.)

The Samsung Portable SSD 1.0 app features:

* Enable / disable security functionality

* Change and manage Portable SSD password settings

* Change and manage Portable SSD fingerprint settings

* Change Portable SSD device name

* Provides timely notifications of the latest software and

firmware updates.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.2

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.7.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
