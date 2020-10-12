This mobile app facilitates on-the-go learning, anytime, anywhere so that learners can complete their assignments on their mobile devices at their own convenience, even while being offline. Sampark automatically syncs completed coursework the next time the learners online.

Sampark includes user-friendly navigation and customizable themes that let you make the learning experience truly your own. The digital learning experience of Sampark goes beyond that of the average learning management system by making learning fun, through personalized, gamified learning pathways for individual learners. Learners can complete courses bundled as Mini missions, Missions and Boss Missions that earn them points, badges, memberships of exclusive clubs as per their levels and ranks on the Leaderboard.

Today, any learning management system worth its salt has to enable the utilization of the dynamic knowledge repository of an organization. Sampark achieves this with Discussion Forums where learners can post their queries on dedicated threads, and their peers or trainers can resolve them. Sampark also facilitates the voice of the learner to be heard through features like Opinion Polls and Surveys.

For the benefit of the learner, the Sampark app also facilitates a date-wise activity list, with the Calendar feature, and a priority-wise list of assigned courses, with the To-do feature.

Sampark digital learning experience platform supports all forms of training courses