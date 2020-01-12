If you get tired of the same old color and desgin for weather komponents For those that love to customize their device, having themed icons are a must. This skin provides that for you in weather komponents sets to be used with Kustom Live Wallpaper and Kustom Widgets Maker. With these sets, you can now match up your screens to the icon pack for a beautiful customized look.

You get 17 complete weather sets with 24 conditions in each set for your forecast needs.

*** !!!ATTENTION***

This is not a stand alone app, they are komponents. You MUST have either KLWP pro or KWGT pro installed. Without it, you can't use it ***

KWGT: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.widget

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.widget.pro

KWLP: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.wallpaper

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.kustom.wallpaper.pro

How to use:

*Install Either KLWP or KWGT (or both!)

*Download and install Sam Weather Komponents Kustom

*Open KLWP or KWGT

*Click more (+sign) top right

*Choose komponent

*Scroll to Sam Weather Komponents

*Select the one you want

*Back to editor to scale, position, create!

If you have any issues please email me at the address provided before leaving a bad review. I will be sure to help you.

