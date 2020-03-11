SmartGuide turns your phone into a personal tour guide around Salzburg.

Step right into a real-life story book in this incredibly historic city filled with natural and manmade landmarks that are impossible to miss! Burrowed between steep hills, this city looks just as it did when Mozart lived there 250 years ago.

Whether you are looking for a self-guided tour, audioguide, offline city maps or you just want to know all the best sightseeing spots, fun activities, authentic experiences, and hidden gems, SmartGuide is the perfect choice for your Salzburg travel guide.

FREE SELF-GUIDED TOURS

SmartGuide wont let you get lost and you won't miss any must-see sights. SmartGuide uses GPS navigation to guide you around Salzburg at your convenience at your own pace and for free. Sightseeing for the modern traveler.

AUDIO GUIDE

Conveniently listen to an Audio Travel Guide with interesting narratives from local guides that play automatically when you reach an interesting sight. Just let your phone talk to you and enjoy the scenery! If you prefer reading, you will find all the transcripts on your screen as well.

FIND HIDDEN GEMS AND ESCAPE TOURIST TRAPS

With extra local secrets, our guides provide you with inside information about the best spots off the beaten path. Escape tourist traps when you visit a city and immerse yourself in the culture trip. Get around Salzburg like a local!

EVERYTHING IS OFFLINE

Download your Salzburg city guide and get the offline maps and guide with our premium option so you don't have to worry about roaming or finding WiFi while you travel either. You are ready to explore off the grid and will have everything you need right in the palm of your hand!

ONE DIGITAL GUIDE APP FOR THE WHOLE WORLD

SmartGuide offers travel guides for over 300 popular destinations around the world. Wherever your journey may take you, SmartGuide tours will meet you there.

Get the most out of your world travel experience by exploring with SmartGuide: your trusty travel assistant!

We have upgraded SmartGuide to have more than 300 guides in just one app. You can install this app to get redirected or install directly the new application with the Green logo called SmartGuide - Travel Audio Guide & Offline Maps