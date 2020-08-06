Sally's Studio ---Soft Launch!---

Its HERE! Sallys Studio the sequel to Sallys Spa!

In Sallys Studio you get to travel the world helping people feel their best! Warm up on the beach, find balance at a mountaintop retreat, unwind in a peaceful courtyard and lots more. Along the way, meet a colorful collection of customers, from Teachers and Tourists, to Ballroom Dancers and Olympic Athletes.

Warm-ups, yoga poses , toning, and even dance steps are some of the unique services you will offer as your studio expands. Enjoy shopping for over 60 items including new equipment, upgrades, staff, and special power-up songs to keep everyone motivated! Keep your customers happy and youll earn extra hearts and bigger tips to help grow your very own Studio!

Sallys Studio features the freshest Sally experience and all the fast-paced fun youve enjoyed in Sallys Spa. A wonderful escape for gamers of all ages, join Sally on her latest adventure today!

F E A T U R E S:

Move your customers to Studio stations such as Swiss Warm up Balls, Yoga Mats, Weights, Step-ups, Dance Bars and serve them rehydrating Juice and dont forget to play your favorite workout music to help them feel recharged.

Fresh new Studio services to play as Mini Games like Yoga Pose, Stress Relief, Weights, Dancing, Step Ups, Rehydration & much more!

Its not just about serving your customers, they may need to feel more motivated, so play the latest tunes from your boombox to help them feel upbeat or even slow down time so you can get to more customers!

Shop for over 60 different powerups to keep those clients happy! After all, how do you train a Popstar? With a famous personal trainer of course!

As you travel from Rio de Janeiro, Vancouver, London, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Sydney, India and many more places, you will meet many character personalities like soccer players, ballroom dancers, kungfu experts, models, nurses, popstars plus way more!

With 50 Levels and 10 beautiful locations around the world with many medals and trophies to earn you get hours upon hours of fun!

At Games Cafe we worked hard to make Sallys Studio the best game possible. We really hope that you enjoy this game and tell your friends and family!