Salem's Fresh Eats for Android

By Paytronix Systems Free

Developer's Description

By Paytronix Systems

When hunger strikes, Salem's has you covered! Order ahead and get your favorites faster, by delivery or pickup. Even better, get rewarded and earn points to get some FREE grub.

With the new Salems Rewards app, quality food for the family is just clicks away. Our app puts our gyros, chicken wings or tenders, cheesesteaks, salads, fish or shrimpall the mouthwatering goodness at your fingertips.

Whether youre ordering for yourself or with family and friends, Salems has options that satisfies any craving. Its why our motto is Youve Got Options.

Download our free app and take advantage of these great features:

Get rewarded just for signing up.

Earn points on every item you order.

Get $10 in rewards for every $100 spent

Order ahead and avoid the long waits

Find your nearest Salem's location.

Gain access to exclusive offers and promotions.

Earn, track and redeem rewards.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.23.2020041006

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 20.23.2020041006

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

