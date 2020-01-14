X

Download the App for delicious deals from Sakura Grill & Supreme Buffet in East Hanover, New Jersey. Scroll through for lots of special offers, menu options and loyalty rewards the savings and delicious food will keep you coming back again and again. Sakura serves up a variety of Japanese, Chinese and American cuisine. Choose from sushi, carving stations or the hibachi grill where your food is cooked and seasoned to your taste. Tap the App to receive:

Our menu (takeout by the pound is available)

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

The FREE App on your smart phone is easy to use and makes you a preferred customer at Sakura Grill & Supreme Buffet in East Hanover.

