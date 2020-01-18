X

Saint Thomas More: Catholic Chapel & Center - Yale for Android

By Web4u Corporation Free

Developer's Description

By Web4u Corporation

The Saint Thomas More Catholic Chapel and Center at Yale University presents the STM Yale app as a prayer guide and resource for Catholic life on campus and in the world.

Features Include:

* Mass Times

* Weekly Schedule

* News & Events

* Contact & Directions

* Flocknote Registration

* Sunday's Mass Readings

* SCC Commentary & Questions

* Order of the Mass

* Donations

* Alumni

* STM Podcasts

* STM Videos

* Today's Mass Readings

* Common Prayers

* Saint of the Day

* Full Bible

* Catechism

* Morning Prayer

* Evening Prayer

* Night Prayer

* 8 Catholic Media Links

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping