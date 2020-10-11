Guided walking tours of Saint Petersburg without needing internet access or GPS! All offline and on your phone with audio guides! Forget the maps, we guide you completely by photos in an innovative concept.

Visit Saint Petersburg at your own pace without Internet connection and explore the best places of interest with our different walking itineraries, created by our passionate Tourblinkers, instagrammers, bloggers and local inhabitants, visiting:

- The Palace Embankment neighborhood

- The neighborhood of the Neva River and the Griboedov Canal

- The main neighborhoods of St. Petersburg

- Free Walking Tour of St Petersburg

- St. Petersburg Pub Crawl

- Nevsky Prospekt Walking Tour

- Walking Tour of Vasilyevsky and Hare Islands

- St Petersburg Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Bus

- St Petersburg Bar and Cafe Tour

- St Petersburg Scavenger Hunt

- Russian Cossack Folk Show

- Hermitage Museum Guided Tour

- St Petersburg CityPass

We give you all the important travel information to get around Saint Petersburg, which streets to take during your walking tour, and ensure you have a wonderful time traveling in Saint Petersburg, the city of lights.

A unique application to walk and visit Saint Petersburg! Like a freetour but with your phone.

With our itineraries or offline tours and audio guides, you can enjoy the city of Saint Petersburg at your own pace and experience the best that the city has to offer.

FREE TRAVEL INFORMATION AND QUALITY

Did you know that. Saint Petersburg is one of the most visited cities in the world and has a very rich history! Our team at Tourblink is made up of professional tour guides and passionate locals who know what questions you may have and what you want to see during your trip to Saint Petersburg. All the information in the application is concise, useful, fun and easy to understand. And free! All points of interest contain information and free audio guide with the standard voice of your phone, and with the paid itineraries you can access to the voice of our tourblinkers.

- Saint Petersburg Stadium

- Palace Square

- Winter Palace

- Hermitage Bridge

- Hermitage Theatre

- Vladimir Palace

- Marble Palace

- St. Isaac's Cathedral

APPLICATION WITHOUT CONNECTION AND WITHOUT GPS

No data or connection, no problem! You can visit the city of Saint Petersburg and get all the practical information offline without roaming charges. Tourblink specializes in walking tours inspired by freetours available offline through images. Without maps, we guide you in the most intuitive way possible and you will not get lost.

PAID ROUTES OR ITINERARIES

We have created different tours or itineraries or routes of the city so you can explore Saint Petersburg at your own pace and according to your own schedule. At low cost, so that everyone can enjoy!

Do not know exactly how to optimize your time? Where do I start? We propose hourly itineraries to enjoy the museum or the city as much as you can! You will feel like a tour, but on your own and at your own pace. The audioguides will give you the information to understand what you see.

The Palace Embankment neighborhood

In this itinerary, you will see the main neighborhoods of the Palace Embankment. This tour starts at Marble Palace, near Suvorovskaya Square station of Tram 3.

The neighborhood of the Neva River and the Griboedov Canal

In this itinerary, you will see the main neighborhoods of the Neva River and the Griboedov Canal.

This itinerary starts from the Saint Isaac's Cathedral. You can go taking the bus until Yakubovicha St stop with bus 5, 22, 70 or 100.

The main neighborhoods of St. Petersburg

In this itinerary, you will see the main neighborhoods of the Palace Embankment, the Neva River and the Griboedov Canal. This tour starts at Marble Palace, near Suvorovskaya Square station of Tram 3.

Free Walking Tour of St Petersburg

The Tzars created a city-palace on the banks of the Neva River. With this free tour of the centre of Saint Petersburg