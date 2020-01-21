Welcome to the Saint Peter's Bay Resort in Barbados!
The Saint Peter's Bay Barbados concierge universal mobile app showcases resort highlights, amenities and special deals and offerings as well as the finest local attractions and dining hotspots on the island of Barbados.
The Saint Peter's Bay Virtual Concierge universal mobile app includes:
New and current hotel information including unique hotel amenities and services
Hotel Dining menus, special dining offers and meeting charts
Includes latest dining menus for the best local restaurants in Barbados
Local Maps and directions available for local island attractions in Barbados
Access to Restaurant Videos, Menus, Reviews and Dining Reservations
We hope you enjoy your stay with us while visiting the Saint Peter's Bay Resort in Barbados.
