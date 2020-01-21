X

Welcome to the Saint Peter's Bay Resort in Barbados!

The Saint Peter's Bay Barbados concierge universal mobile app showcases resort highlights, amenities and special deals and offerings as well as the finest local attractions and dining hotspots on the island of Barbados.

The Saint Peter's Bay Virtual Concierge universal mobile app includes:

New and current hotel information including unique hotel amenities and services

Hotel Dining menus, special dining offers and meeting charts

Includes latest dining menus for the best local restaurants in Barbados

Local Maps and directions available for local island attractions in Barbados

Access to Restaurant Videos, Menus, Reviews and Dining Reservations

We hope you enjoy your stay with us while visiting the Saint Peter's Bay Resort in Barbados.

