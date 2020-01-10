Saint Mary's Orthodox College App brings parents closer to school through yet another enhanced and mobile user experience that extends the capabilities of the schools portal to provide parents with numerous benefits:

Immediate access to their childrens agenda, e-letters, grades, rates, discipline points, class schedule, scholastic calendar, and more

The latest news and events

Digital e-letters delivered directly to the app with parent response capabilities

Delivery of urgent messages from the Schools through a notification center

This app was developed by Saint Mary's Orthodox College - School of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut.