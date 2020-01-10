X

Saint Mary's Orthodox College for Android

By Schools of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese - Beirut Free

Developer's Description

By Schools of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese - Beirut

Saint Mary's Orthodox College App brings parents closer to school through yet another enhanced and mobile user experience that extends the capabilities of the schools portal to provide parents with numerous benefits:

Immediate access to their childrens agenda, e-letters, grades, rates, discipline points, class schedule, scholastic calendar, and more

The latest news and events

Digital e-letters delivered directly to the app with parent response capabilities

Delivery of urgent messages from the Schools through a notification center

This app was developed by Saint Mary's Orthodox College - School of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping