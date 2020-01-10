X

Saint Mary's College for Android

By YouVisit LLC Free

Developer's Description

By YouVisit LLC

Explore Saint Mary's College!

Thinking of attending Saint Mary's College? Prospective students and families can navigate the campus and learn about our unique programs and culture through self-guided tours. Whether at home or on campus our interactive student guide will accompany you as you explore our offerings through the use of the GPS-enabled campus map, student videos and photos.

Key Features

* Self Guided Tours: A location-based Campus map will highlight important landmarks on campus and will allow you to easily find your way around. As you approach buildings our tour guide will provide you with important information regarding our programs.

* Landmarks and Buildings: Learn more about our programs and explore campus landmarks via descriptions and rich-multimedia

* Custom Walking Tour: Enhance your visit by taking a custom tour and get an up-close look at many of the unique majors and programs offered.

* Multimedia: Explore our community by watching videos from campus and browsing through hundreds of photos

Interactive Panoramas: Browse through a list of interactive 360 panoramas of covering various locations and buildings

