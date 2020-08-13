Join or Sign In

Saint Luke's NewsNow for iOS

By Saint Luke's Health System Free

By Saint Luke's Health System

A new tool for Saint Lukes Health System employees to help them stay up to date on the latest Saint Lukes news and announcements. Discover the most important content of the day on Saint Lukes NewsNow and share it with your colleagues, peers and friends.

Why youll love the Saint Lukes NewsNow app:

-Stay up to date on the latest company and industry news in just two minutes per day.

-Get alerted to the newest internal announcements about weather, security, IT issues, and more.

-Share your own photos, department updates, and valuable health care news in general.

-Share our public updates with your friends and family through your personal social media channels.

-Receive push notifications for breaking news and announcements that are most important to you and your role.

-Embark on your journey to becoming a Saint Lukes social thought-leader.

-New features added frequently.

-Simple, productive, and rewarding.

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 3.9.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
