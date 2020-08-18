Join or Sign In

Saint Kitts and Nevis Travel & Explore for Android

Developer's Description

Are you a wanderer who is planning to Travel to Saint Kitts and Nevis or an escapist who wants to pay a virtual tour on maps? Interested in its people, culture, art, history, cuisine, flora and fauna? Want to get complete Guide for the exquisite places of Saint Kitts and Nevis like Brimstone Hill Fortress, Greg's Safaris, Botanical Gardens of Nevis. Want to speak like a native in English or plan your route on the map? If yes, then this Saint Kitts and Nevis Travel & Explore app is just for you!

All features and images in Saint Kitts and Nevis Country Guide are available offline. This Saint Kitts and Nevis Travel App is for the globetrotters who go by the quote, All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware. With Saint Kitts and Nevis Tourist Guide, Unveil the Veiled places, Connect with plethora of people, understand culture, art and history, Speak with natives in their language, relish the authentic food and take delight in the festivities.

Apart from this, Saint Kitts and Nevis Travel & Explore guides you Why, When and How to visit various places in Saint Kitts and Nevis with precise location on the detailed Map. There are three ways to explore this app - Category view, City view and EduBank favorite places view. Pin your destinations and get the routes on the Map. Not only this, you can see exactly how the places look like with Street View integrated in this app. The app also has a feature to Rate and write Review/Experience regarding entity(s) through Login. Your Travel experience and rating will help the user community.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Travel Guide is divided into the following categories:-

*Art & History Aficionados

*Carnivals & Festivals

*Nature Nomads

*Spiritual Sanctuaries

*Wildlife Wanderings

*Celebrities Cells

*Business Boulevards

*Transportation Hubs

*Cuisine

*Routes

*Commemorative Events

*Entertainment

*Flora

*Fauna

*Sports

*Geo & Socio Outlook

*What's News

*Lingo Sense

*Facts

*Educational Excellence

Main Features:-

* The app works offline. No internet connection needed to Explore!

* Routes not only take you to the destinations but show other fascinating places also.

* Separate section for main Attractions!

* Informs about Airways, Roadways, Railways and Waterways for a hassle free Travel.

* Rove through the Wildlife Wanderings!

* Not only taste but learn to cook mouth-watering delicacies.

* Get updated with live news!

* EduBank is here to save all your favorite entities!

* A phrasebook to learn the basic English phrases.

* Know facts from the factfile pop-ups!

* Communicate in the Country from your own Language!

Saint Kitts and Nevis Travel & Explore is all that you need to Travel in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The virtual trip is so mesmerizing that you will go for the real one!

We make SMARTY apps, Simple Masterly Approach to Refine Thinking" for YOU.

Connect with us on :-

Facebook-

https://www.facebook.com/edutainmentventures/

Twitter-

https://twitter.com/Edutainment_V

Instagram-

https://www.instagram.com/edutainment_adventures/

Website-

http://www.edutainmentventures.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.3

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
