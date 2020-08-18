Sign in to add and modify your software
MapiTech launches on the market the best official up-to-date RNC (raster) combined with S57 nautical charts (digital): marinas, wrecks, fishing spots, boat ramps, POI.
This app displays seamlessly the beauty of paper charts, a "look and feel" experience combined with S57 data.
You will be impressed how appealing the raster charts look, how easily you pan and zoom and ..there's much more you will like about Mapitech App.
The interactive menu is very intuitive, the maps are downloaded to the device itself, it works in OFFLINE mode. No need of Internet connection.
Chart details and performances of a professional GPS chart plotter at a minimal cost.
At glance:
It works without mobile coverage (OFFLINE)
Powerful search
Multiple overlays for different use (fishing, sailing or cruising)
ActiveCaptain community integration
KML KMZ GPX viewer and converter embedded in the app
Very detailed and updated charts
Waypoints
Markers & Favorites
Multiple tracks: Record your track, instant speed time, COG - course over ground
Geo - tagged photo management
Distance measure
Compass
GPS window with very detailed info
User friendly on latest android
Join the Captain community of 100.000+ boaters who write review and provide updated hazard info. Must have for all boaters!