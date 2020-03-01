X

SJU Mobile delivers instant access to everything you need at Saint Josephs University. Whether you are a student, employee, campus visitor, or sports fan, get all the information you need in one place through SJU Mobile.

Features include:

My Academics - See your registered course information, weekly schedule and grades

My Account - View your account information, balance, financial aid and any holds

Athletics - Keep up to date with all Hawks news, schedules and scores

Canvas - Full access to your Canvas courses

Campus TV Watch live TV from anywhere on Campus

Computer Labs - Check computer availability in campus computer labs

Dining - Browse todays cafe menu, or order directly from your phone

Emergency - Access emergency contact information and file reports

Events - Find out whats happening on Hawk Hill

Maps and Directions - Get walking directions from one point on campus to another

SJU Safe Access the Universitys new safety app and receive emergency alert notifications

Social - Follow several different University social media accounts in one place

Transit - Track the University shuttles in real-time

The Hawk Will Never Die!

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

