SJU Mobile delivers instant access to everything you need at Saint Josephs University. Whether you are a student, employee, campus visitor, or sports fan, get all the information you need in one place through SJU Mobile.

Features include:

My Academics - See your registered course information, weekly schedule and grades

My Account - View your account information, balance, financial aid and any holds

Athletics - Keep up to date with all Hawks news, schedules and scores

Canvas - Full access to your Canvas courses

Campus TV Watch live TV from anywhere on Campus

Computer Labs - Check computer availability in campus computer labs

Dining - Browse todays cafe menu, or order directly from your phone

Emergency - Access emergency contact information and file reports

Events - Find out whats happening on Hawk Hill

Maps and Directions - Get walking directions from one point on campus to another

SJU Safe Access the Universitys new safety app and receive emergency alert notifications

Social - Follow several different University social media accounts in one place

Transit - Track the University shuttles in real-time

The Hawk Will Never Die!