SJU Mobile delivers instant access to everything you need at Saint Josephs University. Whether you are a student, employee, campus visitor, or sports fan, get all the information you need in one place through SJU Mobile.
Features include:
My Academics - See your registered course information, weekly schedule and grades
My Account - View your account information, balance, financial aid and any holds
Athletics - Keep up to date with all Hawks news, schedules and scores
Canvas - Full access to your Canvas courses
Campus TV Watch live TV from anywhere on Campus
Computer Labs - Check computer availability in campus computer labs
Dining - Browse todays cafe menu, or order directly from your phone
Emergency - Access emergency contact information and file reports
Events - Find out whats happening on Hawk Hill
Maps and Directions - Get walking directions from one point on campus to another
SJU Safe Access the Universitys new safety app and receive emergency alert notifications
Social - Follow several different University social media accounts in one place
Transit - Track the University shuttles in real-time
The Hawk Will Never Die!
