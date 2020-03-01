Give different Looks to your photos with St.Joseph Day Photo Frames app.

Apply beautiful and St.Joseph Day photo frames to your photos, create memorable photo albums and share in online platforms.

St.Joseph Day Photo Frames is a collection of Photo frames, Stickers and Boarders. We can add the text also with customised fonts and colours.

Select any photo from Gallery and embed the photo of your choice into photo frames. You can use two finger gestures to enter the photo in right place in the photo frames.

Features:

- You have a vast collection of frames to adorn your photos with Photo Frame app.

- Select a photo from gallery or capture it with your camera phone in real time.

- Can add text to the frame, Can change the size, color and font of the text at any time.

- Rotate, scale, zoom in, zoom out or drag the photo to fit the frame as you like

- Give different effects to your photos with more than 20 Photo Frames.

- St.Joseph Day Photo Frames app supports all screen resolutions of mobile and tablet devices.

- St.Joseph Day Photo Frames does not require internet connection.

- St.Joseph Day Photo Frames is completely free download and can save your photos to SD card with Hd resolution.