X

Saint Joseph's Day Photo Frames for Android

By Photo Villa Free

Developer's Description

By Photo Villa

Give different Looks to your photos with St.Joseph Day Photo Frames app.

Apply beautiful and St.Joseph Day photo frames to your photos, create memorable photo albums and share in online platforms.

St.Joseph Day Photo Frames is a collection of Photo frames, Stickers and Boarders. We can add the text also with customised fonts and colours.

Select any photo from Gallery and embed the photo of your choice into photo frames. You can use two finger gestures to enter the photo in right place in the photo frames.

Features:

- You have a vast collection of frames to adorn your photos with Photo Frame app.

- Select a photo from gallery or capture it with your camera phone in real time.

- Can add text to the frame, Can change the size, color and font of the text at any time.

- Rotate, scale, zoom in, zoom out or drag the photo to fit the frame as you like

- Give different effects to your photos with more than 20 Photo Frames.

- St.Joseph Day Photo Frames app supports all screen resolutions of mobile and tablet devices.

- St.Joseph Day Photo Frames does not require internet connection.

- St.Joseph Day Photo Frames is completely free download and can save your photos to SD card with Hd resolution.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping