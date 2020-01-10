X

Saint Augustine's University for Android

By Ready Education Free

Developer's Description

By Ready Education

The Saint Augustine's University App brings campus to your fingertips and enables you to connect with the SAU] community: Stay on top of your events, classes, and assignments with the built in calendar function, and get notified of important dates, deadlines & security announcements. Make friends, ask questions, and access campus resources at any time!

Some other exciting features include:

+ CLASSES: Manage classes, create to-dos & reminders, and stay on top of assignments.

+ EVENTS: Discover campus events, set reminders, and track your attendance

+ FEATURED ACTIVITIES: Orientation, Homecoming, etc.

+ CAMPUS COMMUNITY: Meet friends, ask questions, and keep up with what's happening on the campus wall.

+ GROUPS & CLUBS: Get involved with campus organizations and meet people with similar interests

+ CAMPUS SERVICES: Learn about services offered, such as Academic Advising, Financial Aid & Counselling.

+ PUSH NOTIFICATIONS: Receive important campus notifications and emergency alerts.

+ CAMPUS MAP: Find the quickest route to classes, events, and offices.

+ CAMPUS EXPERIENCE: Keep track of your co-curricular participation and provide feedback in real-time

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2019.11.1100 (build 9600)

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 2019.11.1100 (build 9600)

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
