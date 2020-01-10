The Saint Augustine's University App brings campus to your fingertips and enables you to connect with the SAU] community: Stay on top of your events, classes, and assignments with the built in calendar function, and get notified of important dates, deadlines & security announcements. Make friends, ask questions, and access campus resources at any time!

Some other exciting features include:

+ CLASSES: Manage classes, create to-dos & reminders, and stay on top of assignments.

+ EVENTS: Discover campus events, set reminders, and track your attendance

+ FEATURED ACTIVITIES: Orientation, Homecoming, etc.

+ CAMPUS COMMUNITY: Meet friends, ask questions, and keep up with what's happening on the campus wall.

+ GROUPS & CLUBS: Get involved with campus organizations and meet people with similar interests

+ CAMPUS SERVICES: Learn about services offered, such as Academic Advising, Financial Aid & Counselling.

+ PUSH NOTIFICATIONS: Receive important campus notifications and emergency alerts.

+ CAMPUS MAP: Find the quickest route to classes, events, and offices.

+ CAMPUS EXPERIENCE: Keep track of your co-curricular participation and provide feedback in real-time