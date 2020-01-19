X

With the Sailing.today App you are always one touch away from the latest race results and rankings. Athletes, coaches and sailing-fans can select the events and sailing classes they like to follow, directly in the event calendar. Sailing.today will send you a notification when new race results are published.

- Fully customizable, select the events and sailing classes you would like to follow;

- Instant notification messages when the race committee has published new results;

- Find the latest race results in the event calendar;

- Get the latest news about the events directly on your device;

- Share your race results with your friends;

- Interactive full results page with the flexibility to select sub-rankings and filters sorting the results by country

Events who use the Sailing.today scoring system will be published in the Sailing.today App.

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
