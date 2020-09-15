This app contains all the hadiths from the Sahih Muslim book.

Sahih Muslim is collection of sayings reported from the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The App contains many Ahadith to increase your knowledge about Islam and to live a better life following the path of prophet Mohammed (SAW). App contains the collection of Ahadith based on different type of topics of life.Each topic contain many Ahadith narrated by Sahaba (R.A).

About the book:

Sahih Muslim (Arabic: , a Muslim, full title Al-Musnadu Al-Sahihu bi Naklil Adli) is one of the Kutub al-Sittah (six major ahadith) of the hadith in Sunni Islam. It is the second most authentic hadith collection after Sahih al-Bukhari, and is highly acclaimed by Sunni Muslims. It was collected by Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj, also known as Imam Muslim.