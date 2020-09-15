Join or Sign In

Sahih Muslim (Urdu+Arabic+Eng) for Android

By NxtGenTech Free

Developer's Description

By NxtGenTech

This app contains all the hadiths from the Sahih Muslim book.

Sahih Muslim is collection of sayings reported from the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The App contains many Ahadith to increase your knowledge about Islam and to live a better life following the path of prophet Mohammed (SAW). App contains the collection of Ahadith based on different type of topics of life.Each topic contain many Ahadith narrated by Sahaba (R.A).

Features:

- Full and Authentic Book.

- Completely free.

- Ability to add chapters to favorites.

- Language selection option.

- Share option, e.g: Facebook, Gmail, Twitter etc.

About the book:

Sahih Muslim (Arabic: , a Muslim, full title Al-Musnadu Al-Sahihu bi Naklil Adli) is one of the Kutub al-Sittah (six major ahadith) of the hadith in Sunni Islam. It is the second most authentic hadith collection after Sahih al-Bukhari, and is highly acclaimed by Sunni Muslims. It was collected by Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj, also known as Imam Muslim.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

