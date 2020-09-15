a Muslim is a collection of hadth compiled by Imm Muslim ibn al-Hajjj al-Naysburi(rahimahullh). His collection is considered to be one of the most authentic collections of the Sunnah of the Prophet (), and along with a al-Bukhr forms the "Sahihain," or the "Two Sahihs."

Some Exciting features of ...

Full and Authentic Book.

Completely free.

Sahih Muslim Hadith in Arabic, Urdu and English.

User friendly design to understand easily.

User can share Hadiths and to different social Media.

Customize setting for Arabic fonts, style, size and color.

Customize setting for English fonts, style, size and color.

Customize setting for Urdu fonts, style, size and color .

Application contains different themes as well.

Download this free Application today, Always stay blessed.....