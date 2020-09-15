Join or Sign In

Sahih Muslim Hadiths in English & Urdu for Android

By The Right Way Free

Developer's Description

By The Right Way

a Muslim is a collection of hadth compiled by Imm Muslim ibn al-Hajjj al-Naysburi(rahimahullh). His collection is considered to be one of the most authentic collections of the Sunnah of the Prophet (), and along with a al-Bukhr forms the "Sahihain," or the "Two Sahihs."

Some Exciting features of ...

Full and Authentic Book.

Completely free.

Sahih Muslim Hadith in Arabic, Urdu and English.

User friendly design to understand easily.

User can share Hadiths and to different social Media.

Customize setting for Arabic fonts, style, size and color.

Customize setting for English fonts, style, size and color.

Customize setting for Urdu fonts, style, size and color .

Application contains different themes as well.

Download this free Application today, Always stay blessed.....

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

