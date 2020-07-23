Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
With the Sagebrush app you can:
- Watch or listen to past messages
- Easily set up giving
- Find locations and service times
- Follow along with our Bible reading plan
- See current events
- Do Daily Devotionals
- Complete weekly Small Group Studies
- Download messages for offline listening
For more information about Sagebrush Church, please visit: https://www.sagebrush.church