Safelink Blogger - URL Shortener & Earn Money for Android

By Safelink Blogger Free

Developer's Description

By Safelink Blogger

Earn Money the smart way By getting paid For every person that views your links.

What is Blogger Safelink? is a url shortened service where you can generate income if someone visits a short link that you made.

we offer a high cpm rate for each visit.

Fast payment!

The payment process is very fast, you will receive income 1 hour - 24 hours / day after requesting a withdrawal.

Features Safelink Blogger

Shortlink

Managed Link

Dashboard Statistic

Quick Link

Mass Shrinker

Full Page Script

Developer API

Bookmarklet

Bonus Refferal 10%

Withdrawal Method!

Bank

paypal

LinkAja

Dana

OVO

Pulsa

Gojek

Token PLN

Tutorial Withdraw

https://youtu.be/NmypEZBqY8w

Join Now https://safelinkblogger.com/auth/signup

Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/safelinkblogger

https://www.twitter.com/safelinkblogger

https://www.facebook.com/safelinkblogger

Keyword: Safelink Blogger, Safelinku, OUOio, owrio, Adtival, Linkshrink, Adlinkfly,Linkduit, shortenlink, Bitly, Linku, pastelink, payskip, neoskip, paid4link, adsafelink, cutzme, shtme, shrinkearn, adsnesia

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 1
