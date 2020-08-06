The Safeguard Application can be freely downloaded to your device. This mobile application will allow you to undertake various training modules that have been assigned to you as part of a commitment to managing health and safety in the workplace.

The application will also provide valuable links to information that is fundamental to your working requirements and will also display important messages regarding workplace incidents and news.

As a first-time user, you can register via the application and as an existing worker you can log in with your existing credentials.

There is also a trainer mode that can be used by trainers for smaller groups of workers.