SafeON is a free personal safety app designed to keep you and your friends and family safer 24*7 (app also works offline). This battery-efficient app is packed with advanced features that helps you in everyday safety and real emergencies situations whether at home or on travel. The app is a must-have for any women.

You can trigger an alert & send SOS signal to your guardians in three different ways

Shake the device. This ensures your safety even when your phone is locked

Pressing power Button 5/6 times. This too can be triggered when the phone is locked.

Pressing SOS button

For an added level of safety, continuous Monitoring feature is added. Before the timer hits zero you need to confirm that youre safe. In case you dont confirm your safety, the members of your safety network will automatically be alerted. This ensures your safety even when the phone is away from you.

After Trigger, it does the following

Sends SMS with location to your contacts.

Sends SMS alerts even in no Internet Zone

Start recording audio & capturing pictures using rear camera.

Sends email with location and audio recording and picture as attachments.

Starts Siren to attain public attention.

Another powerful feature Status Update allows you to send automated status update with location to your contact(s) every x hours.

Why Use SafeON

* Provides efficient solutions for all your physical safety issues.

* Can be used offline, you do not need internet connection to use the app (except when

you need to send alerts on email). This ensures your safety 24*7.

* Battery efficient & can be kept running in the background 24*7

* SafeON is completely free. You do not have to pay for any features.

* Do not require any username or password. You only have to complete the setup.

* None of your data other than your state, country, name, email, account photo etc. (only

when you sign into the app with your email account) is collected outside your device.

* Starts taking pictures and record audio even when the phone is locked.

* All other data is stored in your device itself.

* Option to play /view audio & images.

* No need to even unlock the phone in case any emergency

* Does not track you. Your location will be sent by you only to your contacts on SMS/Email

when alert is activated.

* Small size app : 4 Mb