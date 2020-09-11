Join or Sign In

SafeChat Secure Chat & Share for Android

By SafeChat Free

Developer's Description

By SafeChat

SafeChat is a secure & safe social platform run to a high moral standardwe put people first.

Secure Chat

- We have end-to-end encrypted conversations to protect you.

- Password protection available for every group conversation.

- Adding friends easily by synchronizing your phone book or scanning QR code.

- We respect your privacy. Your phone contacts are not stored on our server, so they are safe and known to you alone.

- Sending messages that include photo, audio, video, documents, polls, emoticons, stickers, etc.

Social Networking

- Share great moments with and connect with people.

- Freedom of speech with no censorship.

- Create channels and posts to spread good values. Build a better world.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.8.6

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 0.8.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
