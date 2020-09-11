Sign in to add and modify your software
SafeChat is a secure & safe social platform run to a high moral standardwe put people first.
Secure Chat
- We have end-to-end encrypted conversations to protect you.
- Password protection available for every group conversation.
- Adding friends easily by synchronizing your phone book or scanning QR code.
- We respect your privacy. Your phone contacts are not stored on our server, so they are safe and known to you alone.
- Sending messages that include photo, audio, video, documents, polls, emoticons, stickers, etc.
Social Networking
- Share great moments with and connect with people.
- Freedom of speech with no censorship.
- Create channels and posts to spread good values. Build a better world.