SafeChat is a secure & safe social platform run to a high moral standardwe put people first.

Secure Chat

- We have end-to-end encrypted conversations to protect you.

- Password protection available for every group conversation.

- Adding friends easily by synchronizing your phone book or scanning QR code.

- We respect your privacy. Your phone contacts are not stored on our server, so they are safe and known to you alone.

- Sending messages that include photo, audio, video, documents, polls, emoticons, stickers, etc.

Social Networking

- Share great moments with and connect with people.

- Freedom of speech with no censorship.

- Create channels and posts to spread good values. Build a better world.