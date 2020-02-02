Dont become a victim of human trafficking! Try the SAFE application first.

Through an interactive game, you can walk in shoes of one of four young people who decided to explore the world. Your goal is to escape the human traffickers by taking responsibility and mak-ing decision that will influence the direction of their lives. Whether the protagonists end up travelling and working abroad safely or fall into the traps set by traffickers is in your hands.

In addition to the game, the application provides key information about human trafficking, safe travelling principles and tips for working abroad as well as useful contacts in case of emergency. Whether you travel abroad, on holidays or for work, you can find beneficial information here.

Learn about human trafficking through the app and be prepared to rely on yourself in real life.

As a new tool, the application could be used for educational purposes and for prevention of human trafficking by professionals working with young people.

The mobile application is available in seven languages: Slovak, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, French, German and English. It was developed within the project SAFE smart, aware, free, enjoy information campaign for prevention of human trafficking.

Project implemented by: International Organization for Migration (IOM), La Strada Czech Republic, La Strada Foundation against Trafficking and Slavery, Hungarian Baptist Aid.

Support of the project: International Visegrad Fund, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, BeeSafe, s. r. o.