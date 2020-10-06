Were excited to announce that youre now able to book bundle deals on the SAFAREX phone app in the UAE Save up to 15% on your holiday when booking a flight + hotel together.*

The SAFAREX App has everything you need to book for your next holiday: hotels, flights, car hire, activities and bundle deals. Please note car hire, trains, activities and bundle deals are only available on the phone app.

From planning to booking and beyond, the SAFAREX App is designed to enhance your travel. Save with mobile-exclusive deals and stay one step ahead with flight, hotel and car alerts and view your trip details anytime, anywhere.

Save big when booking bundle deals:

- Select your perfect hotel and ideal flight

- Keep an eye out for Unreal Deals

- View your flight and hotel details together and marvel at all youve saved

Save big on hotel rooms:

- Save up to 40% with mobile-exclusive hotel deals for tonight, or any night

- Sort by price, deals or reviews to find a hotel perfect for you

- Read real reviews from verified hotel guests

Find your perfect flight:

- Choose from hundreds of airlines

- Sort by price, duration or departure and arrival time

- Book all class types, from economy to first class seats

Get going as soon as you land:

- Enjoy round-trip car hire from any airport with no cancellation fee

- Reserve a car up to 30 minutes in advance

- Choose from our selection of standard car rentals, luxury autos, SUVs and more

Discover and book things to do:

- Browse and book activities for hundreds of destinations worldwide

- Get tickets for tours, shows and theme parks, museums and more

- Reserve airport shuttles and ground transportation

- Book train tickets for all major U.K rail networks - with no booking fee

Your trip companion, no matter the device:

- View upcoming trip details, hotel address information and get maps for directions

- Receive alerts for flight delays, hotel check-out times and more

- Share itineraries with family and friends via email or text message

- Get inspired with our curated tablet travel collections

Already signed in? Complete your booking in less than 30 seconds

Download the SAFAREX App for hotels, flights, cars hire, activities and bundle deals today!

*Limited quantity, while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Only available for customers residing in the UAE.

*Savings based on all vacation package bookings with Flight + Hotel on SAFAREX.com from September 2018 through February 2019, as compared to price of the same components booked separately. Savings will vary based on origin/destination, length of trip, stay dates and selected travel supplier(s). Savings not available on all packages.