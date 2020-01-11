"Sachin Tendulkar(Biography & Quiz)" is very Good Android application for Android Users to know the whole Biography of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also You can play The Quiz that is based on The Biography.

This "Sachin Tendulkar(Biography & Quiz)" Application Include Following Features:

You Can Know The Whole Biography of Sachin Tendulkar.

You can know Information about sachin from Birth to Now.

You Can Know Sachin's Record During this 40 Year's Journy.

Also You Can Enjoy The Quiz Based on Whole Biography of Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar was born April 24, 1973 in Bombay, India. Given his first cricket bat at the age 11, Tendulkar was just 16 when he became India's youngest Test cricketer. In 2005 he became the first cricketer to score 35 centuries (100 runs in a single inning) in Test play. In 2007 Tendulkar reached another major milestone, becoming the first player to record 15,000 runs in one-day international play.