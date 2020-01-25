X

Sabrina Carpenter - I Can't Stop Me on Piano Game for Android

Developer's Description

The piano tiles game is very interesting, to train the speed of thinking patterns and train the intelligence of your fingers, the tiles in this game will be faster.

Play this piano tiles music now and increase your reaction speed and finger speed skills.

Sabrina Carpenter - I Can't Stop Me on Piano Game is developed to fullfil everyone's piano dreams.

Tap the black tiles to keep the song going.

If you love piano or music, you will enjoy this piano game.

All piano lover should download this piano tap app !

Hope you enjoy, don't forget to give rating for this game so that it becomes a well-known game.

This game is one of the best for all of you fans Sabrina Carpenter - I Can't Stop Me on Piano Game around the world.

This game is not an official app. There is no copyrighted material, everything we make is done by us including the piano music!

Happy playing and thank you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
