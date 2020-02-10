X

Sabaton | Official App for iOS

By GLOBAL APPCASTING AB Free

Developer's Description

By GLOBAL APPCASTING AB

This is the official Sabaton app. It has all the relevant and accurate information about the heavy metal band Sabaton, including tours, tickets, merchandise, lyrics and even special events, such as Sabaton Open Air and Sabaton Cruise.

Moreover, youll find the bands top videos, news and reviews. Finally, it gives you direct access to all major social media platforms, which makes it a lot easier to post about specific and interesting topics.

The app is updated with interesting and interactive content several times per day providing you with all the best about Sabaton and the heavy metal universe in 90+ languages.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping