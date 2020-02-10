This is the official Sabaton app. It has all the relevant and accurate information about the heavy metal band Sabaton, including tours, tickets, merchandise, lyrics and even special events, such as Sabaton Open Air and Sabaton Cruise.

Moreover, youll find the bands top videos, news and reviews. Finally, it gives you direct access to all major social media platforms, which makes it a lot easier to post about specific and interesting topics.

The app is updated with interesting and interactive content several times per day providing you with all the best about Sabaton and the heavy metal universe in 90+ languages.