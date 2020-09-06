Apple Watch app.

SAAVIs Customer Mobile Ordering Solution is designed for product and product distribution businesses to allow their customers to browse, select and order their products from mobile devices in seconds, whilst at the same time proactively managing the order right through to fulfillment. This provides substantial businesses with order process efficiency, more accurate and on-time deliveries and significant labour costs savings.

We believe customer ordering should be easy! And at SAAVI we have gone out of our way to ensure we deliver retail brands, wholesale product distributors and product resellers a truly innovative customer mobile ordering solution and digital delivery docket system that makes promoting and selling products simple, convenient and highly efficient.

SAAVIs just in time product-based distributor customers have saved thousands of dollars and significantly improved the efficiency and timeliness of managing their customer orders and the order fulfillment process.

Key Features and Benefits:

SAAVIs allows customers to browse stunning images of your entire product range, obtain live pricing data from your ERP or account system, view their latest special pricing, place orders, check their account status, order status and order history all in few simple touches on their mobile device or tablet.

Features include:

Direct Marketing

Product distributors can now market specials and promote products directly to their customers mobile and receive orders instantly.

Order Integration:

With SAAVI Direct Connect, all mobile orders are sent directly to your sales order system removing the need to manually key in orders into your accounting system. No more phone calls or faxes, saving you hours in labour costs.

Branded App(s)

With SAAVI, you get your own mobile app branded with your own logo and colours thereby maintaining your brand integrity.

All Platforms

SAAVI runs on all iOS based devices such as iPhone and iPad.

Proven ROI

SAAVI customers experience rapid payback of their investment, usually within 9 months. Implementation usually only takes a few weeks and they immediate benefits from day 1.

Sell More Products

SAAVI is designed for product brands and product distributors to easily promote specials, sell slow moving items and allow their customers to easily place orders, thereby working to increase your product sales revenues.

Ease of use

One of the stand-out features of SAAVI is how incredibly easy it is for customers to browse your products, add items to the cart and place orders. An average a customer can place an order in less than 20 seconds.

Pin point targeting

SAAVI allows you to send different offers to different customers. The targeting module allows you to create a range of offers and target individual customers, a group of customers or all customers with different offers.

DIY Content

Built into SAAVI is a complete content management system that allows you to control all content within the app. It so easy to add new products, create customer groups, add thumbnail image icons and plus much more.

Smart Cart

The shopping cart feature supports multiple ordering of the same item code with support for various unit of measure including per KG random weight products. This will allow your customers to order less than carton quantities and also different variations of an item code.

Responsive Web Interface

SAAVIs also allows seamless viewing of the customer ordering application via a standard PC browser, meaning customers can also access your products from their desktop as well as mobile devices using the device browser and because its mobile responsive it will automatically present the best viewing experience regardless of your device.