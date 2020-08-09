Join or Sign In

Sa Powerball Results &Forecast for iOS

By Oluwole Okeaya inneh

Developer's Description

By Oluwole Okeaya inneh

SA Powerball and Lotto Results and Forecast- South African Lottery - Predictions and Results

Learn How to Play, Play , See Daily results, Past and present, and win big!

Do not miss the latest drawings of the South Africa Powerball Lottery, with our lottery South Africa results solution you forget the problem of the results of the draw of Lotto South Africa, Powerball South Africa, Pick 3 South Africa.

By using this lottery application results you can view real-time results of draws for lotto, lotto plus,powerball, powerball plus, pick 3 and other games.

With Lottery South Africa results you have the possibility to consult the history of all lottery games and the prize.

Remember this app is fan made and is not the official app nor affiliated with the Ministry, if there is any complaint, please kindly contact us first via. email. gremacorp@gmail.com.

Enjoy and Blessings!

Terms of Service: https://gremacorp.com/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy: https://gremacorp.com/privacy-policy/

What's new in version

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
