Amazing SWim metrics & insights ========================

After each SWimming session, the SWim-WiSe app, with its built-in coaching features, delivers amazing SWim metrics and insights for your whole session and breaks down each SWimming technique you performed.

Get your budgets and medals for each session ==================================

After each SWimming session, SWim-Wise.app will analyze your SWim metrics and will deliver your budgets and medals upon every aspect of your SWimming.

Explore your SWimming strength with SSM

SWimming is all about speed, technique, and determination.

With our patent-pending SSM - you can understand your SWimming session practice improvement at a glance.

SSM- SWimming Score Metrics - displays the overall score for each SWimming session.

SWim-WiSe.app calculates and analyzes all previous SWiming sessions, finds and categorizes your records of speed, technique. and determining factors.

SWim-Wise.app generates your SWimming score.

Scoring index:

5 points for each Platinum score - (most ever achievements)

3 points for each Gold score - (last half-year achievements)

1 point for each Silver score - ( New record within 10 last session achievements)

Explore your trends of best SWimming practice

Tap the Trends tab to see how youre doing compared to your best past records on Determination, Speed and Technique scops (for any specific style SWum) as follows:

Determination

- Distance

- SWim duration (time)

- Laps, and same SWimming style SWun in a row

Speed

- Lap speed

- Stroke rate

Technique

- SWOLF

- Distance per stroke

Analytics, Comparison & Much More

SWimming summaries include detailed statistics, highlights, technique improvements, new records achieved and much more.

Great analytics based on your all past swimming sessions:

Detailed graphs with your SWimmimng break down for results compression of today session vs 30days averages and your best ever for:

- Swimming analysis:

> Distance

> Time

> Total Laps

> Energy burnet

> Stroke Rate

> Distance Per Stroke

> Fastest 4 Laps

> SWOLF

- Detailed breakdown analytics of every one of the SWimming styles you've SWum

- In-Depth Laps BreakDown analyses for each SWimming session

SWim-WiSe.app - Explore the SWimmer within YOU!

SWim-WiSe.app integrates with Health app

SWIm-WiSe.app reads your activity data from Apple's Workout app.

Your SWimming activities, age, weight, and heart rate during swimming are needed to analyze your swimming analytics and calculate calorie burnet as well, to determine your heart rate zones which depending on your age.

