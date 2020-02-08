Swift.ng is a cloud based suite of important tools and services you need to run your Business/Organization. Are you a startup or a Business with multiple branches? swift.ng is the right software to monitor every aspect of your Business real-time.

Why you need SWIFT.NG

Monitor your business from anywhere.

Manages multiple branches.

You get a free online store.

SMS and E-mail alerts and notification.

Try for 14 days free.

Important Features

Inventory Management: Accurate stock records for both wholesale and retail stores and a system of control checks fraud and removes a lot of hassles from none flexible inventory records. Featuring unlimited number of products, sales, purchases, customers, vendors, invoicing, account management, alerts for pending orders, product expiration, stock, replenishment, multiple stores and comprehensive reports.

Human Resources/Membership: Organize record of staff/members. Group staff by; Department, Grade level, step, Bank, Health Insurance Provider, Pension Provider, Bank, State of Origin, etc. Create monthly work plans and track daily accomplishments.

Accounting: View account statement, monthly and annual income statements and transfer income records between accounts. Swift is your professional accountant.

E-Commerce: You can sell your products online and receive payments directly into your account. All you need to do is create your product, turn product's status from private to public and you are live. We don't leave you hanging there, our digital marketing team will always be available to make your online presence profitable within the shortest possible time.

Customer Call Memo: Log all correspondents with customer and create appointment and reminders. Get appointment notifications upon login in.

Payroll: Enables you process staff/members emoluments: personal income, tax, deductions, benefits and their payment variables. Monthly and annual reports, bank schedule and monthly payment slips are also generated upon processing salaries.

Document Manager: Upload important document and download whenever you want. Allow other users access to documents. The documents module supports multiple formats.

Time Attendance: Helps you keep tabs on your Staff/members clock in, clock out, break in and break out with various attendance reports.

SMS/Email Notification: With SWIFT, sending E-mails and SMS to customers and vendors is just a click away. Customers and Vendor groups can also be sent

Order Management: Our automated order management system allows your customers place orders online, request for custom features, track orders and pay for orders without physically meeting with you.

Hotel Booking: This module is specifically for hotel management. From Guest Information, Room reservation, payments, Payment Receipt, Payment records, daily booking reports and SMS notification for guests.

Case Management: This module is for Lawyers and law firms. It keeps track of all clients, cases, case assignment, case tracking and case schedules.

Property Management: Create and manage your properties, categorize them however you want, rent or sell to customers, track their payment, get and send rent notification to customers upon rent/lease expiration.