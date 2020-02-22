New Payment methods 2.7.2

Now pay tickets with PayPal and paydirekt

With the SWB easy.GO app, users of public transport now have an easy, quick and fast way of using mobile smartphone tickets. New: Buy mobile phone tickets via PayPal or paydirekt in the Cologne / Bonn region. In addition, the mobile phone bill payment way is also available.

SWB easy.GO - the state-of-the-art-APP for public transport users!

The free app for buses, trains and trams in the the city of Bonn (SWB), the Mitteldeutschen Verkehrsverbund (MDV), in the Verkehrsverbund Berlin and Brandenburg (without ticketing) and the region of Magdeburg (marego).

Buy tickets by smartphone without an extensive search, without any knowledge of rates. On top SWB easy.GO offers an easy and secure payment. The fast alternative if cash is not handy!

And easy.GO offers even more:

- Station-Location via GPS

- Connection information

- Current departure times

- Latest traffic news

- Favorites & History feature

- Show points of interest

- Visually impaired users can use easy.GO with all its features

Information about all features and the list of supporting network operators can be found on www.myeasygo.de

Happy to answer your questions about SWB easy.GO in the region of Bonn is:

SWB under 0228 / 711 -1 or via E-Mail to info@stadtwerke-bonn.de

SWB easy.GO is also available for tickets in the region Mitteldeutschen Verkehrsverbund (MDV) Leipzig, Halle/Saale, Altenburger Land, Nordsachsen, Merseburg, Weienfels and in the new region Verkehrsverbund marego (Magdeburg)!

General questions about easy.GO go to:

our easy.GO-Support-Team under +49 3641 5733420 or via E-Mail to easy.go@tafmobile.de on Monday till Friday, 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.

* 0,09 EUR/Min. incl. VAT from land lines, mobile rates max. 0,42 EUR/Min

Like easy.GO at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/easygoapp