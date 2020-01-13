X

Water & Wastewater allows you to explore the best Sherwin-Williams coating for each area of a Water Treatment or Wastewater Treatment Facility. From conventional to membrane systems, piping and fire hydrants to digesters and clarifiers, Sherwin-Williams has your coatings needs covered. With comprehensive coatings specifications for every aspect of your equipment, Water & Wastewater is interactive, fast, and easy to use. Just touch the pinpoint markers to zoom in for details, including:

Process descriptions, areas of application and recommended applications

The recommended/primary coatings and primers

Alternative coating systems

DFT (mils) for each coat and total dry mils

Coating attributes

And more!

Explore the best coatings for your facility download the free Water & Wastewater tablet app today!

Some components of this software are licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

