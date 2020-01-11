X

SURE Bets - Predictions Foot 100% for Android

By TipsterPro Free

Developer's Description

By TipsterPro

Here's your chance if you want to win. Are you ready to multiply money everyday with these tips if you are already sick of losing at betting?

Our expert team in sport betting tips analysis matches and gives best possible sure bets and high odds Sure tips everyday and analysis matches approximately 10 hours every day and work to provide you the best Sure betting tips.

Sure Tips 100% Fixed BETTING TIPS are very hard also some people say fixed matches ht/ft or Sure Betting Tips, SURE TIPS 101% Fixed Matches or Betting tips app helps you win every single day. Our team of experts provides sure betting tips everyday . Daily ticket and daily matches with highest odds and highest probability are selected and provided to you through our betting tips app. Vip predictions are so successul but this app gives you free vip predictions.

SURE TIPS 101% Fixed Match Sure is very important like bet prediction tips and all of them you can reach in app. 100 like bet free tips.We can not say there is no fixed matches tips arround. Someones say that we know fixed matches tips but we can not say this.Vip predictions are so successul but this app gives you free vip predictions. Bet time vip prediction.SURE TIPS 101% Betting tips app helps you win every single day. Our team of experts provides daily winning predictions.

We provide the best in the football world of betting,try this app out for a return on your stake. SURE TIPS 101% Free Fixed Matches,BETTING TIPS Sure Fixed Matches,Soccer Predictions.

---> Features :

Football Matches with very high win Rate.

SURE BETTING TIPS with High Odds.

Easy to use Interface.

Push Notification when new betting tips are added.

No registration or personal info required.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping