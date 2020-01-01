Since 2009, the STEINS; GATE series has sold over 1,000,000 copies!

The latest work of "STEINS;GATE" series, hypothetical pluralist adventure "STEINS;GATE Linear Bounded Phenogram" is now released on iOS!

The fate of the world has been left to the way mobile phones are handled!

This application supports Japanese only.

We don't have a plan to support Korean for this application.

- Features

*The game features the phone trigger system, optimized for iOS. Unexpected stories about how to handle a mobile phone during a game!

*When you clear the story, a new story appears, and the way the game progresses depends on which story you choose!

*You can customize the mobile phone in the game like a real mobile phone!

*Emails received during the game will be displayed as MAIL LIST!

*Special terms that appear during the game are registered in the TIPS LIST and you can read explanations!

*With CONFIG, you can change various settings and enjoy your favorite play style!

*Short stories based on the views of characters in "STEINS;GATE"!

*"These stories are deeply involved wit the original "STEINS;GATE" so you can enjoy "STEINS;GATE" even further!

* Full voice acting!

* More than 20 hours of total game-play!

* You can enjoy this game on either iPhone or iPad as a Universal app! (Not optimized for the iPhone 5 resolution)

*Saved data can be stored on iCloud! Play with different devices and share the saved data!

*Supports Game Center!

*Supports Push Notifications!

Opening and ending sequences based on the Xbox 360 version.

- Tag Line

--Each lab member has his own story. ()

- Product Summary

10 stories in total which are written in the views of characters from "STEINS;GATE".

These stories you can't see from the hero of STEINS;GATE, Rintaro Okabe's view, are also involved the original STEINS;GATE. You can tell these characters' conflicts, worries and other deep mental states from their own positions, to help you enjoy the STEINS;GATE's world even further.

- Stories

Dr. Jekyll on lines

Bird Singing in Cage

Vermilion Sooteer

Ghosting Rendezvous

A Strange Building Filled Of Love

Super hero Chat-noir

Hermaphroditus in Labyrinth

Eternal Polaris

Quantum excited in Coma

Three Contrapasso About The Abduction

- How to play

Intuitive touch panel controls ensure a smooth game-play experience!

Common controls

Phone Panel: Invoke phone trigger/Close

Two-finger tap (Or pinch-in): Show/hide game menu

Horizontal swipe-in from outside screen: Show game menu

Horizontal swipe-out to outside screenHide game menu (while displaying)

Tap: Forward text, Confirm

Swipe Down: Show log screen

Swipe Up: Hide message area

Swipe Right: Skip read messages

Swipe Left: Force message skip

One-finger tap and hold: Auto mode

Original controls for iPhone

Hold portrait orientation: Invoke phone trigger

Hold landscape orientation: Close phone trigger

Original controls for iPad

Swipe up on the right side of screen: Invoke phone trigger

Swipe down on the left side of phone trigger: Close phone trigger

Back up your save data to iCloud

Choose "SYSTEM" > "BACKUP" from title screen and the save data will be backed up to iCloud.

(Documents and Data is required to be ON in iCloud settings)

Restore your save data from iCloud

Choose "SYSTEM" > "RESTORE" from title screen and the save data will be restored to your device.

(Your save data on your device will be overwritten)