Since 2009, the STEINS; GATE series has sold over 1,000,000 copies!

The latest work of "STEINS;GATE" series, hypothetical pluralist adventure "STEINS;GATE Linear Bounded Phenogram" is now released on iOS!

iPhone 4, iPod touch 4th generation, iPad 2, iPad mini or later required.

This application supports Korean only.

- Product Summary

10 stories in total which are written in the views of characters from "STEINS;GATE".

- Stories

Dr. Jekyll on lines

Bird Singing in Cage

Vermilion Sooteer

Ghosting Rendezvous

A Strange Building Filled Of Love

Super hero Chat-noir

Hermaphroditus in Labyrinth

Eternal Polaris

Quantum excited in Coma

Three Contrapasso About The Abduction

- Features

*Short stories based on the views of characters in "STEINS;GATE"!

* The game features the phone trigger system, optimized for iOS. The plot will progress in a specific direction depending upon the player's choices and responses!

* Full voice acting!

* More than 20 hours of total game-play!

* You can enjoy this game on either iPhone or iPad as a Universal app! (Not optimized for the iPhone 5 resolution)

*Saved data can be stored on iCloud! Play with different devices and share the saved data!

*Supports Game Center!

Opening and ending sequences based on the Xbox 360 version.

- How to play

Intuitive touch panel controls ensure a smooth game-play experience!

Common controls

Phone Panel: Invoke phone trigger/Close

Two-finger tap (Or pinch-in): Show/hide game menu

Horizontal swipe-in from outside screen: Show game menu

Horizontal swipe-out to outside screenHide game menu (while displaying)

Tap: Forward text, Confirm

Swipe Down: Show log screen

Swipe Up: Hide message area

Swipe Right: Skip read messages

Swipe Left: Force message skip

One-finger tap and hold: Auto mode

Original controls for iPhone

Hold portrait orientation: Invoke phone trigger

Hold landscape orientation: Close phone trigger

Original controls for iPad

Swipe up on the right side of screen: Invoke phone trigger

Swipe down on the left side of phone trigger: Close phone trigger