Since 2009, the STEINS; GATE series has sold over 1,000,000 copies!
The latest work of "STEINS;GATE" series, hypothetical pluralist adventure "STEINS;GATE Linear Bounded Phenogram" is now released on iOS!
iPhone 4, iPod touch 4th generation, iPad 2, iPad mini or later required.
This application supports Korean only.
- Product Summary
10 stories in total which are written in the views of characters from "STEINS;GATE".
- Stories
Dr. Jekyll on lines
Bird Singing in Cage
Vermilion Sooteer
Ghosting Rendezvous
A Strange Building Filled Of Love
Super hero Chat-noir
Hermaphroditus in Labyrinth
Eternal Polaris
Quantum excited in Coma
Three Contrapasso About The Abduction
- Features
*Short stories based on the views of characters in "STEINS;GATE"!
* The game features the phone trigger system, optimized for iOS. The plot will progress in a specific direction depending upon the player's choices and responses!
* Full voice acting!
* More than 20 hours of total game-play!
* You can enjoy this game on either iPhone or iPad as a Universal app! (Not optimized for the iPhone 5 resolution)
*Saved data can be stored on iCloud! Play with different devices and share the saved data!
*Supports Game Center!
Opening and ending sequences based on the Xbox 360 version.
- How to play
Intuitive touch panel controls ensure a smooth game-play experience!
Common controls
Phone Panel: Invoke phone trigger/Close
Two-finger tap (Or pinch-in): Show/hide game menu
Horizontal swipe-in from outside screen: Show game menu
Horizontal swipe-out to outside screenHide game menu (while displaying)
Tap: Forward text, Confirm
Swipe Down: Show log screen
Swipe Up: Hide message area
Swipe Right: Skip read messages
Swipe Left: Force message skip
One-finger tap and hold: Auto mode
Original controls for iPhone
Hold portrait orientation: Invoke phone trigger
Hold landscape orientation: Close phone trigger
Original controls for iPad
Swipe up on the right side of screen: Invoke phone trigger
Swipe down on the left side of phone trigger: Close phone trigger
