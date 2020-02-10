St. Mary's Higher Secondary School is a co-educational English Medium School established on 2nd April 1986 is administered by the Religious Congregation of the Handmaids of Mary. The Congregation is founded by Fr. Edmund Harrison S.J. in 1944 has been active in the sphere of education throughout the country, ever since its foundation. "Joyful Service" is the Motto, which impregnates every activity in the school. St. Mary's School is a catholic school recognized by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, New Delhi in 1995. It gives comprehensive education to students up to +2 level.