X

ST MARY'S HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL for Android

By Nexrise Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Nexrise Technologies

St. Mary's Higher Secondary School is a co-educational English Medium School established on 2nd April 1986 is administered by the Religious Congregation of the Handmaids of Mary. The Congregation is founded by Fr. Edmund Harrison S.J. in 1944 has been active in the sphere of education throughout the country, ever since its foundation. "Joyful Service" is the Motto, which impregnates every activity in the school. St. Mary's School is a catholic school recognized by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, New Delhi in 1995. It gives comprehensive education to students up to +2 level.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping