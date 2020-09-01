Sign in to add and modify your software
ST BLE Plug App works with ST BLE PLUG Board (STEVAL-BLUEPLUG1). The communication between App and the Smart Plug board is via Bluetooth Low Energy. The application allows the user to control (on/off) and change the intensity of the Load(Light) connected to Smart Plug. The application allows the user to select and retrieve energy parameter of the load connected to the Board.