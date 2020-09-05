Join or Sign In

SQLCipher Decrypt/Encrypt for Android

By Flying Scotsman Free

Developer's Description

By Flying Scotsman

This application has three functions.

1. Convert Sqlite databases encrypted using SQLCipher 1.x to use SQLCipher 2.x

2. To decrypt Sqlite DB this requires the current encryption key.

3. To encrypt Sqlite DB this also requires the current encryption key.

I used this App while developing an Android App that used an encrypted Sqlite DB, this allowed me to run queries and change data then re-inject the changes into the central App. In the central app I did a backup/restore function which copied the DB to the SDcard in order I could analyze and update the contents.

In order to use the App you have to define the paths + filenames of the clear and encrypted DBs and also the encryption key this can be done from the parameters button.

What's new in version 1.4

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
