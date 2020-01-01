SPARROW is a portable carbon monoxide monitor that provides high level safety alerts and low-level air quality warnings.

The SPARROW app works with the SPARROW carbon monoxide and air quality monitor. For more information visit sparrowsense.com

Why measure carbon monoxide?

Health: The target gas within air pollution often differs regionally, but carbon monoxide is commonly found in many polluted environments.

Safety: Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that claims thousands of lives every year. At high levels it is toxic and continued exposure to low levels can have long lasting negative health effects.

Key features of SPARROW:

- Small size with rechargeable battery

- Multi-colored LED and audible buzzer

- Highly accurate SPEC SensorsTM carbon monoxide sensor

- Compatible with the Otterbox uniVERSE case system

Key features of the SPARROW app:

- Intuitive color-coded CO level display

- Custom warning levels

- Regional air quality from www.airnow.gov (US only)

What makes the SPARROW app innovative? With the SPARROW app you can:

- Monitor both low and high levels of CO in real-time

- Graph CO levels and track exposure over time

- Map the location of both high and low-level CO events.

- Download CO data for further analysis

Emergency Texting Feature: The SPARROW app will send a text alert to a user assigned emergency contact when very high levels of CO are detected based on the users custom setting. This feature is enabled when connected to the SPARROW APP and with a wireless data connection.

Need more information? Go to sparrowsense.com for live-chat support.