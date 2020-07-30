Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
SOSAP 2.0 (Surgical Oncology Self-Assessment Program) is developed by the Society of Surgical Oncology and is the premier case-based learning tool for surgical oncology. The second of edition of SOSAP 2.0 now offers an iPad and iPhone app included with your purchase of the Web-based version of SOSAP 2.0.
With this easy-to-use app, you can: read questions; tap a response; get instant feedback on the preferred response, or hide it if desired; read critiques; set/view bookmarks; view images, tables, and other media items; link to references; see your performance summary; select questions by category; reset your responses; submit for CME and self-assessment credit; view your certificate of credit; and learn more about SOSAP.
The SOSAP 2.0 app requires the purchase of the web-based product. You may learn more and purchase the product at http://www.surgonc.org/sosap. The app uses the same login information to ensure data synchronization between both versions when youre connected to the Internet.