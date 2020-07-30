SOSAP 2.0 (Surgical Oncology Self-Assessment Program) is developed by the Society of Surgical Oncology and is the premier case-based learning tool for surgical oncology. The second of edition of SOSAP 2.0 now offers an iPad and iPhone app included with your purchase of the Web-based version of SOSAP 2.0.

With this easy-to-use app, you can: read questions; tap a response; get instant feedback on the preferred response, or hide it if desired; read critiques; set/view bookmarks; view images, tables, and other media items; link to references; see your performance summary; select questions by category; reset your responses; submit for CME and self-assessment credit; view your certificate of credit; and learn more about SOSAP.

The SOSAP 2.0 app requires the purchase of the web-based product. You may learn more and purchase the product at http://www.surgonc.org/sosap. The app uses the same login information to ensure data synchronization between both versions when youre connected to the Internet.