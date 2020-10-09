SOLUFERT world's best Water Soluble Fertilisers, speciality Agrochemicals

Solufert : The new age water soluble fertilisers

Water Soluble Fertiliser is an important modern agricultural practice now a days.Solufert is proud to present an array of products in the Water Soluble Fertiliser( WSF) segment. Water Soluble Fertiliser is going to play a huge role in our agriculture, with its broad range of high-quality, innovative special fertilizers, SOLUFERT is leader in the areas of broadacre crops, vegetables, fruits and vines, nursery& ornamental, turf & public green, landscaping and forestry. Powerful EXPERT teams guarantee extensive support to the trade and the users in our market.

We have a wide range of grades available in water-soluble fertilizer, some of the grades are NPK 19-19-19, NPK 20-20-20, Potassium Nitrate NPK 13-0-45, Potassium Sulphate NPK 0-0-50, MKP Mono Potassium Sulphate 0-52-34, MAP Mono ammonium sulfate 12-61,0, Calcium Nitrate, Magnesium sulfate, Micronutrients, biostimulants and specialty fertilizers

SOLUFERT is an innovative, research-based, agriculture centric, popular water-soluble fertilizer brand

SOLUFERT EXPERT is an international company with locations in India.We produce and market special fertilizers and biostimulants for all areas of plant production and care.

Water Soluble Fertiliser is going to play a huge role in our agriculture, due to the following reasons.

Essential Nutrients can be applied uniformly to each and every place.

Essential Nutrients can be applied uniformly to each and every place.

with its broad range of high-quality, innovative special fertilizers, is a leader in the areas of broadacre crops, vegetables, fruits and vines, nursery& ornamental, turf & public green, landscaping and forestry. Powerful EXPERT teams guarantee extensive support to the trade and the users in our market.

SOLUFERT EXPERT is a portfolio company of SHREE Group, having its presence in Seeds, Pesticides Agrochemicals, Fertilizers, Agro Surfactants, Specialty Chemicals.

OUR PRODUCTS ::-->>

**100% WATER SOLUBLE FERTILIZERS :->

1.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS 13:40:13

2.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS20:20:20

3.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPSMagnesium Sulphate

4.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS19:19:19

5.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS13:00:45

6.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS12:61:00

7.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS00:52:34

8.SOLUFERT FOR ALL CROPS00:00:50

**MICRONUTRIENT MIXTURE POWDER::-->>

1.Rosefert

2.Agrophos

3.Coffer M-50

4.NutriMax

**CHEALTED MICRONUTRIENT POWDER::-->>

1.Chealoo-Zinc Chelate

2.Chealoo-Magnesium Chelate

3.Chealoo- Ferrous Chelate

4.Chelate-Calcium Chelate

*MICRONUTRIENTS LIQUID FOR FOLIAR SPRAY::-->>

1.Sampurna Gold

2.cotton-40

3.cotmax

4.Fertiliq

COMPANY MISSION

To be a global organization in the field of fertilizers in order to grow, boost, enhance quality and productivity of crop by keeping the natural balance. Our target is to provide fertilizers in almost all remote areas with affordable pricing.