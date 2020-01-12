The official SOFTCON.ph application helps you navigate through the event right under your fingertips.Upon logging in, you can:
-View full schedule and program information
-Get to know the speakers and interact with them
-Exchange contacts with the other participants
-Check venue location and floor plan
-View company profile and download their e-flyers
-Send in your overall feedback of the event
-Get the latest updates and announcements
-Capture the moment and share it via SNS
