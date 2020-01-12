X

The official SOFTCON.ph application helps you navigate through the event right under your fingertips.Upon logging in, you can:

-View full schedule and program information

-Get to know the speakers and interact with them

-Exchange contacts with the other participants

-Check venue location and floor plan

-View company profile and download their e-flyers

-Send in your overall feedback of the event

-Get the latest updates and announcements

-Capture the moment and share it via SNS

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 3.1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

