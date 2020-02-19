Do you even thing have more fun fonts on keyboard? The App helps users to edit bios and text with VERY special fonts and symbols that will extremely impress your friends! Best Keyboard for everyone!

The Amazing custom fonts as a keyboard that works in ANY app. The social media like Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat and many more apps! It is just open the Fonts keyboard and type away.

The Great Features:

Unique Fonts

Provides the most popular, stylish and creative fonts which you can simply select in the keyboard.

Symbols

Latest popular symbols, charactersanimals, and other geometric shapes, All the editing can be easily done in the keyboard.

Chinese Style Emoji

The Chinese style emoji includes variety of china element and it will highlight your content and distinctive.

Emoji Arts

A great amount of amazing Emoji art templates is provided in Fonts. Its a great way to decorate your Instagram stories and spice up your chatting!

Caption & Tags

You can also find the best and popular caption and tags for your step use!

Easy copy and paste for any App. You can use it in all social media apps and texting apps to make great content and be unique when chatting with friends.

The Pro Version Subscriptions

You can subscribe for The Pro Version Subscriptions to all features and content offered for purchase within the app.

The Pro Version offers subscriptions. The subscription prices are:

(i) Yearly Subscription ($47.99 / Year) with 3-day free trial.

(ii) Monthly Subscription ($13.99/ Month).

You can subscribe to Yearly Subscription plan ($47.99 billed once a year) with 3-day free trial, Monthly Subscription Plan ($13.99 billed once a month).

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

The prices are in US dollars. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Our app is functional without purchasing an Auto-Renewable subscription, and you can use all the unlocked content after the subscription expires.

Terms of use & Privacy policy

How do I restore Pro Version subscriptions on new devices?

You can tap the 'Restore' button on the subscription page.

Terms of use: https://coolfonts.funnyplay.me/CoolFonts/CoolFonts-Terms_of_use.htm

Privacy Policy: https://coolfonts.funnyplay.me/CoolFonts/CoolFonts-Privacy_Agreement.htm