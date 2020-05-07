Insert contacts

Easily insert your contacts into the app

Import contacts from your contact list

Create groups

Create unlimited groups and assign contacts to them.

Assign contact to several groups

Contacts can be in more than one group

Send single sms

Easy interface to write and send sms from the app

Send bulk sms to group

Compose sms and send it to the whole group in just one click

History

Track all the SMS you sent and see the status of them

Minimal configuration

You can work with your SMS gateway that supports HTTP api

Nexmo & Clickatel & Twilio

Predefined gateways:

Nexmo, Clickatel & Twilio. Put your username and password and start sending sms