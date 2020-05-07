Sign in to add and modify your software
Insert contacts
Easily insert your contacts into the app
Import contacts from your contact list
Create groups
Create unlimited groups and assign contacts to them.
Assign contact to several groups
Contacts can be in more than one group
Send single sms
Easy interface to write and send sms from the app
Send bulk sms to group
Compose sms and send it to the whole group in just one click
History
Track all the SMS you sent and see the status of them
Minimal configuration
You can work with your SMS gateway that supports HTTP api
Nexmo & Clickatel & Twilio
Predefined gateways:
Nexmo, Clickatel & Twilio. Put your username and password and start sending sms