SMSender Nexmo & Twilio & More for Android

By iQDesk ltd Free

Developer's Description

By iQDesk ltd

Insert contacts

Easily insert your contacts into the app

Import contacts from your contact list

Create groups

Create unlimited groups and assign contacts to them.

Assign contact to several groups

Contacts can be in more than one group

Send single sms

Easy interface to write and send sms from the app

Send bulk sms to group

Compose sms and send it to the whole group in just one click

History

Track all the SMS you sent and see the status of them

Minimal configuration

You can work with your SMS gateway that supports HTTP api

Nexmo & Clickatel & Twilio

Predefined gateways:

Nexmo, Clickatel & Twilio. Put your username and password and start sending sms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.4

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

